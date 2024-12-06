News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below

The show, TWO OF A KIND: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY, runs Dec 5-7

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

A lot of show business history past and current has transpired (above and below) in the building located at 254 W. 54th street, and only if the walls could talk. Well, last night they did as Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle came together on the stage of 54 Below bringing their (as they counted) 130 years of individual career experiences to a fan- and celebrity-filled audience. These two friends paired for a show they titled Two Of A Kind: From Hollywood To Broadway and we all got an exciting evening of songs and storytelling from the two entertainment icons.

LATEST NEWS

See THE 14TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA & More Next Week at 54 Below
Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below
Voting Open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Review: Joyful Kevin Chamberlin Makes Memorable Club Debut

The vivacious  Lorna Luft, singer, actress, and author has much to sing and tell about her life in show business; and yes there were some stories about her nights at Studio 54 back inthe day.  Andrea McArdle, with her Broadway voice, also has many personal tales to tell.  The Tony-nominated original Annie on Broadway explained how at first she was reluctant to include the song “Tomorrow” in her concerts but when Carol Channing asked her, “what song do you think of when you hear her name?” (the "her" referring to an unnamed famous performer), Andrea couldn’t think of any song made famous by that star and then realized how lucky she was to have a signature song. And yes, "Maybe" you will hear her sing it if you can get a ticket for Lorna & Andrea’s show “Tomorrow”!  

The show runs two more nights: tonight, December 6th, and tomorrow, Saturday December 7th, both at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

The show features Musical Direction by Colin Freeman.

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Colin Freeman, music director

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Colin Freeman & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Standing Ovation

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Tom D' Angora, Christine Pedi, Michael D' Angora

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Storm Large

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Eda Sorokoff & Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
Eda Sorokoff, Lauren Lazare Ratner, Sheila Jaffe, Claire Mercuri,Arlene Lazare

Photos: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Bring TWO OF A KIND to 54 Below Image
54 Below




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos