Photos: LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Brings An Evening of Romance To 54 Below

54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Mar. 13, 2023  

If there is one night during the week when you want-need?- to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And this last Saturday, 54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel titled "Love Song Saturday Night".

It's a new hit series at the club and the songs in the show came from every genre, including Broadway, country, pop, R&B, and more. They were performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul. The packed house of mostly lovers had a sensational time.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



