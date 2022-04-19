Photos: John Minnock Shines At Birdland Debut

On April 10, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited debut at Birdland Jazz Club! With jazz saxophone legend Dave Liebman at his side, and a stellar band featuring pianist Mathis Picard, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans, Minnock premiered new music from his forthcoming album on Dot Time Records, Simplicity to an attentive and exuberant full house. Following the concert, the fun moved to Hells Kitchen mainstay Arriba Arriba, where John and friends continued to celebrate.

Check out photos below!

Relive the magic courtesy of photographer Leslie Farinacci.

Simplicity is out on May 20, 2022 via Dot Time Records.

Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci