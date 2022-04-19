Photos: John Minnock Shines At Birdland Debut
Simplicity is out on May 20, 2022 via Dot Time Records.
On April 10, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited debut at Birdland Jazz Club! With jazz saxophone legend Dave Liebman at his side, and a stellar band featuring pianist Mathis Picard, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans, Minnock premiered new music from his forthcoming album on Dot Time Records, Simplicity to an attentive and exuberant full house. Following the concert, the fun moved to Hells Kitchen mainstay Arriba Arriba, where John and friends continued to celebrate.
Check out photos below!
Relive the magic courtesy of photographer Leslie Farinacci.
Simplicity is out on May 20, 2022 via Dot Time Records.
Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci
Dave Liebman and Mark Lewandowski
Mathis Picard and John Minnock
Dave Liebman
Pablo Eluchans
Dave Liebman
Mathis Picard and John Minnock
Mathis Picard and John Minnock
Dr. Candida Fink, John Minnock and Dr. Lipi Roy
Caris Liebman and Dave Liebman
Pablu Eluchans, Mark Lewandowski, John Minnock, Dave Liebman and Mathis Picard
John Minnock and Jerry Roche
John Minnock and Deborah Lippmann
John Minnock and Lydia Liebman
Andrea Velasco and Pablo Eluchans
John Minnock at Birdland Jazz Club, April 10, 2022 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock, Christina Kounalis, Matt Drucker and Rudy Ortiz
Gwen Kelley of Hot House Magazine, John Minnock and Billy Kelley
Erick Holmberg, John Minnock, Rafael Moreno and JuVan Langford
John Minnock and Erick Holmberg
Stephen Carpenter
Dexter Sealy, Yann Zane, Demtric Ducket, Erick Holmberg, Dr. Candida Fink, Stephen Carpenter, David Murray, Dr. Lipi Roy and John Minnock
Dr. Candida Fink and John Minnock
Aaron Brandon, Taylor Nederlander and John Minnock
James Patrick, John Minnock and Carina Harrison
Alexa Dorfman, Miles McClearn, John Minnock, Carina Harrison and James Patrick
Alp Koksoy, John Minnock and Jennifer Kaufmann
Dawn Levin, John Minnock and Taylor Nederlander
Amailia Sarmiento, Dana Aber and John Minnock
Pablio Eluchans, Andrea Valaso, John Minnock, Mathis Picard, Mark Lewandiowski, Richard Ngandi, Demetic Ducket, JuVan Langford, Rafael Moreno and Christopher Gitau
John Patrick Sabatos, Imani Denon-Pittman, Alex Rinlger, Spencer Brown, Paul Romero, John Minnock, Katie Tharsher, Christopher Trepinski and Philipe Fernetinos
Mathis Picard and John Minnock