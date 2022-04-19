Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: John Minnock Shines At Birdland Debut

Simplicity is out on May 20, 2022 via Dot Time Records. 

Apr. 19, 2022  

On April 10, jazz vocalist John Minnock made his long-awaited debut at Birdland Jazz Club! With jazz saxophone legend Dave Liebman at his side, and a stellar band featuring pianist Mathis Picard, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans, Minnock premiered new music from his forthcoming album on Dot Time Records, Simplicity to an attentive and exuberant full house. Following the concert, the fun moved to Hells Kitchen mainstay Arriba Arriba, where John and friends continued to celebrate.

Check out photos below!

Relive the magic courtesy of photographer Leslie Farinacci.

Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock

John Minnock

Dave Liebman and Mark Lewandowski

Mathis Picard and John Minnock

Dave Liebman

John Minnock

John Minnock

Pablo Eluchans

Dave Liebman

Mathis Picard and John Minnock

Mathis Picard and John Minnock

Dr. Candida Fink, John Minnock and Dr. Lipi Roy

Caris Liebman and Dave Liebman

Pablu Eluchans, Mark Lewandowski, John Minnock, Dave Liebman and Mathis Picard

John Minnock and Jerry Roche

John Minnock and Deborah Lippmann

John Minnock and Lydia Liebman

Andrea Velasco and Pablo Eluchans

John Minnock at Birdland Jazz Club, April 10, 2022 Photo by Leslie Farinacci

John Minnock

John Minnock

John Minnock, Christina Kounalis, Matt Drucker and Rudy Ortiz

Gwen Kelley of Hot House Magazine, John Minnock and Billy Kelley

Erick Holmberg, John Minnock, Rafael Moreno and JuVan Langford

John Minnock and Erick Holmberg

David Murray and John Minnock

Stephen Carpenter

Dexter Sealy, Yann Zane, Demtric Ducket, Erick Holmberg, Dr. Candida Fink, Stephen Carpenter, David Murray, Dr. Lipi Roy and John Minnock

Dr. Candida Fink and John Minnock

Aaron Brandon, Taylor Nederlander and John Minnock

James Patrick, John Minnock and Carina Harrison

Alexa Dorfman, Miles McClearn, John Minnock, Carina Harrison and James Patrick

Alp Koksoy, John Minnock and Jennifer Kaufmann

Dawn Levin, John Minnock and Taylor Nederlander

Amailia Sarmiento, Dana Aber and John Minnock

Pablio Eluchans, Andrea Valaso, John Minnock, Mathis Picard, Mark Lewandiowski, Richard Ngandi, Demetic Ducket, JuVan Langford, Rafael Moreno and Christopher Gitau

John Patrick Sabatos, Imani Denon-Pittman, Alex Rinlger, Spencer Brown, Paul Romero, John Minnock, Katie Tharsher, Christopher Trepinski and Philipe Fernetinos

Mathis Picard and John Minnock

Christopher Trepinski and John Minnock

