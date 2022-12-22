Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a Holiday Hullabaloo at Birdland
This past Monday, Jim Caruso's Cast Party - the weekly talent celebration that has been in residence every Monday for nineteen years - was a jam-packed holiday hullabaloo! Ohotographer Kevin Alvey was there to document all the excitement. Check out the photos below!
Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities.
Tickets can be purchased at BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Ethan Hardy Benson
Jen Brett
Drew Tillman
Isabella Lopez
Jim Caruso, Michael West as Kenn Boisinger
Michael West as Kenn Boisinger
Luke Hawkins, Daniel Glass, Jonathan Arons
Jonathan Arons
Rob Shuter, Bruce Sussman, Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, Mark Sendroff
December 22, 2022
