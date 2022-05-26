Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Remains A NYC Talent Goldmine!

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

May. 26, 2022  

Every single Monday for the past eighteen years, host Caruso, along with the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra led by Billy Stritch (Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass) hosts Jim Caruso's Cast Party shining a spotlight on an awe-inspiring variety of talent. The open mic/variety show attracts the crème-de-la-crème from the Broadway, jazz and cabaret communities, always leaving time for up-and-comers, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus hoping to make their mark on the New York scene.

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Visit CastPartyNYC.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye

Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass

Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle

Ms. Blu
Ms. Blu

Christine Lavin
Christine Lavin

Jacob & Victoria Khalil
Jacob & Victoria Khalil

Victoria Shaw
Victoria Shaw

Rafi Fuentes
Rafi Fuentes

Peter Cincotti
Peter Cincotti

David Cerotta
David Cerotta

Gabrielle Stravelli
Gabrielle Stravelli

Kevin Spiritus
Kevin Spiritus

Martina Barta
Martina Barta

Nicole Zuraitis
Nicole Zuraitis

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Holly Bean
Holly Bean

Jenna Esposito
Jenna Esposito

Marcus Monroe
Marcus Monroe

Steve Ross
Steve Ross

Susie Clausen
Susie Clausen

Drinkwater Brothers
Drinkwater Brothers

Susie Mosher
Susie Mosher

Natalie Douglas
Natalie Douglas

Harrison Greenbaum
Harrison Greenbaum

Artemesia LeFay
Artemesia LeFay

Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst

Liam Forde
Liam Forde

Joely Fisher
Joely Fisher

Gianmarco Scoresi
Gianmarco Scoresi

Robert Wolf
Robert Wolf

Matt Baker
Matt Baker

Allyson Briggs
Allyson Briggs

Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch

Noah Ricketts
Noah Ricketts

Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins

Tammy McCann
Tammy McCann

Sean Mason
Sean Mason

Tony Glausi
Tony Glausi

Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling

