Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Remains A NYC Talent Goldmine!

Every single Monday for the past eighteen years, host Caruso, along with the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra led by Billy Stritch (Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass) hosts Jim Caruso's Cast Party shining a spotlight on an awe-inspiring variety of talent. The open mic/variety show attracts the crème-de-la-crème from the Broadway, jazz and cabaret communities, always leaving time for up-and-comers, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus hoping to make their mark on the New York scene.

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey