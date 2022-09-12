Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jason Robert Brown Brings The Polytonal Dance Party to 54 Below

Jason's family joins the show!

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

There was plenty of excitement in New York City last night. You were thrilled if you were watching the U.S. Tennis Open or, if you were in the audience at 54 Below as Jason Robert Brown served up a set of electrifying music.

The composer/performer's notes resonated to every corner of Broadway's Supper Club as they were performed by Jason and a substantial number of musicians who covered every corner of 54's stage. The lyricist's wit was also in top form and at one break he invited his self labeled "Brown Family Singers" to join him in song. Daughters Molly, Susannah, and wife Georgia Stitt's segment was game, set, match for the cheering crowd.

The evening featured vocalists Danielle Lee Greaves and Tasha Michelle Smith.

The Band: Gary Sieger, Randy Landau, Jamie Eblen, Lisettte Santiago, Tony Kadleck, Alison Shearer, Ben Kono and Clint Sharman

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: Avery Sommers Heads Cabaret Benefit For Injured PR Professional Gary SchweikhartPhoto Coverage: Avery Sommers Heads Cabaret Benefit For Injured PR Professional Gary Schweikhart
August 29, 2022

There used to be an old adage in the publicity business, “any publicity is good publicity”.  However, I’m sure legendary public-relations professional Gary Schweikhart would have much preferred not to be in the headlines himself as an accident victim.  
Photo Coverage: Ben Jones Plays 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: Ben Jones Plays 54 Below
August 26, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presented Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People last night.   Check out the photos here.
Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 Below
August 15, 2022

Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below.  The overflow audience in Broadway’s supper club was treated  to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit. Check out photos from the evening here!
Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 TheatersPhoto Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM at 59E59 Theaters
August 12, 2022

Last night Primary Stages, in association with Ted Snowdon presented On That Day in Amsterdam at 59E59 Theaters. Previews began on July 23 with a limited run through September 4, 2022.  Check out the Opening Night photos here!
Photo Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below EngagementPhoto Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below Engagement
August 11, 2022

Isaac Mizrahi opened his four-night run at 54 Below last night.  It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac’s presentation last was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway’s supper club.  