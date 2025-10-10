 tracker
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More

By: Oct. 10, 2025
From newcomer Yair Keydar to the legendary Marilyn Maye, the performers at this week’s Jim Caruso’s Cast Party spanned generations—and musical styles. Check out photos from the show!

The  Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Tedd Firth, Tom Hubbard, and Eric Halvorson) provided their trademark brilliance for every guest, also including birthday boy Algonzo, Sean Hodges, Charlotte Carpenter Lewis, James Borelli, Kate Del, Harrison Singer, Irene Kubert, Andrew MacPhail, Mychal Phillips, Zane Michael, Isaac Knox, Matt Baker, Ella Mae Dixon, Lucas Beltran, Ava Locknar, Marky Mark, Georgia Maye Contos, and Lara Ferrari.

Adding to the excitement, Tony Award winner Melba Moore was in the audience, lending her radiant support to the evening’s festivities.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30 PM at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, celebrating showbiz, spontaneity, and extraordinary talent from all corners of the entertainment world.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Andrew MacPhail, Jim Caruso, Ben Harris

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Jim Caruso, Marilyn Maye, Gianni Valenti

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Ava Locknar

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Tedd Firth

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Sean Hodges

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Kate DeL

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Lucas Beltran

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Yair Keydar

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Yair Keydar

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Mychal Phillips

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Andrew MacPhail

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Charlotte Carpenter Lewis

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Harrison Singer

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Ella Mae Dixon

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Isaac Knox

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Irene Kubert

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
James Borelli

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Zane Michael

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Lara Ferrari

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marky Mark

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Georgia Maye Contos

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Yair Keydar

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Cast Party Crew

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Melba Moore, Marilyn Maye

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More Image
Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso, Melba Moore

