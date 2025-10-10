Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From newcomer Yair Keydar to the legendary Marilyn Maye, the performers at this week’s Jim Caruso’s Cast Party spanned generations—and musical styles. Check out photos from the show!

The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Tedd Firth, Tom Hubbard, and Eric Halvorson) provided their trademark brilliance for every guest, also including birthday boy Algonzo, Sean Hodges, Charlotte Carpenter Lewis, James Borelli, Kate Del, Harrison Singer, Irene Kubert, Andrew MacPhail, Mychal Phillips, Zane Michael, Isaac Knox, Matt Baker, Ella Mae Dixon, Lucas Beltran, Ava Locknar, Marky Mark, Georgia Maye Contos, and Lara Ferrari.

Adding to the excitement, Tony Award winner Melba Moore was in the audience, lending her radiant support to the evening’s festivities.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30 PM at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, celebrating showbiz, spontaneity, and extraordinary talent from all corners of the entertainment world.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey