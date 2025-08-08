 tracking pixel
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland

Over the past two weeks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has play host to a dazzling lineup of talent. Check out photos from some of the amazing shows below!

Caruso backed by the Symphony Orchestra of Billy Stritch, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien welcomed the likes of Max von Essen, Dez Duron, Eva Noblezada, Michael Winther, Jordyn Holt, Bryce Edwards, Riley Wilmitt, Jane Schecter, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O’Leary, David Marino, Jenna Esposito, Matt Baker, Monika Ryan, Victoria Steitz, Isaac Oksman, Nick Cesares, Meital Waldmann, Emmet Cahill, Jacob Khalil, Ava Nicole Francis, Algonzo, Ava Isabella, Ben Boecker, and Quinn Mei.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30 at the legendary Birdland in NYC. 

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Billy Stritch

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Michael Winther

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Ava Nicole Francis

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Jordyn Holt

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
David Marino

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Jane Scheckter

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Dez Duron, Max von Essen, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Dez Duron

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Max von Essen

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Ava Isabella

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Bryce Edwards

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Bryce Edwards

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Jenna Esposito

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Reilly Wilmitt

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Isaac Oksman

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Monika Ryan

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Jacob Khalil

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Matt Baker

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Max von Essen, Jim Caruso, Dez Duron

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Ava Thompson, Ava Melissa, Ava Isabella, Ava Nicole Francis, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Eva Noblezada

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Eva Noblezada

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Nick Cesares

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Emmet Cahill

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Victoria Steitz

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Meital Waldmann

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Quinn Mei

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland Image
Cast Party-ers


Videos