Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Celebrate Broadway And Jazz At Birdland

Caruso backed by the Symphony Orchestra of Billy Stritch, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien welcomed the likes of Max von Essen, Dez Duron, Eva Noblezada, and more.
Over the past two weeks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has play host to a dazzling lineup of talent. Check out photos from some of the amazing shows below!
Caruso backed by the Symphony Orchestra of Billy Stritch, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien welcomed the likes of Max von Essen, Dez Duron, Eva Noblezada, Michael Winther, Jordyn Holt, Bryce Edwards, Riley Wilmitt, Jane Schecter, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O’Leary, David Marino, Jenna Esposito, Matt Baker, Monika Ryan, Victoria Steitz, Isaac Oksman, Nick Cesares, Meital Waldmann, Emmet Cahill, Jacob Khalil, Ava Nicole Francis, Algonzo, Ava Isabella, Ben Boecker, and Quinn Mei.
Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30 at the legendary Birdland in NYC.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Ava Nicole Francis
Jordyn Holt
David Marino
Jane Scheckter
Dez Duron, Max von Essen, Jim Caruso
Ava Isabella
Reilly Wilmitt
Isaac Oksman
Monika Ryan
Max von Essen, Jim Caruso, Dez Duron
Ava Thompson, Ava Melissa, Ava Isabella, Ava Nicole Francis, Jim Caruso
Nick Cesares
Victoria Steitz
Meital Waldmann
Quinn Mei
Algonzo
Cast Party-ers
Videos