Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, And More Take Home 2024 MAC Awards!

The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.

Among the evening's honorees were Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux who received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Marcia Roney who received the Hanson Award. This year's show was directed by Amy Wolk and produced by Julie Miller.

See the full list of winners and honorees below!

The 2024 MAC Award winners:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Mardie Millit

MALE VOCALIST

Justin Dylan Nastro

MAJOR ARTIST - FEMALE

Meg Flather

MAJOR ARTIST - MALE

Eric Comstock

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE

Camille Diamond

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE

Woody Regan

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Gabrielle Stravelli

IMPERSONATION / CHARACTERIZATION / DRAG ARTIST

Amanda Reckonwith (David Sabella)

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

Lynda Rodolitz

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway

REVUE

Forbidden Sondheim: Merrily We Stole A Song

Parody lyrics and direction by Gerard Alessandrini, musical direction by Fred Barton, produced by Playkill 11 Productions, John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Gerard Alessandrini, Christine Pedi

RECURRING SERIES

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

EMCEE

Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Mama's Next Big Act

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – UPTOWN

Alison Nusbaum

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – DOWNTOWN

Maria Gentile

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – UPTOWN

Bill Zeffiro

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST – DOWNTOWN

Gerry Dieffenbach

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Steve Doyle, bass

DIRECTOR

Jeff Harnar

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tracy Stark

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Alison Nusbaum

SONG

“Annie”

Music by Michele Brourman; Lyrics by Hillary Rollins

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

“What Are You Doing Rosh Hashanah Eve?”

Music by Eden Casteel; Lyrics by Dan Chaika and Eden Casteel

RECORDING (LAMOTT FRIEDMAN RECORDING AWARD)

Bob Levy featuring Dane Vannatter

Ever Since We Met: The Dane Vannatter Recordings

MAJOR RECORDING

Jeff Harnar

A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman