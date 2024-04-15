Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, And More Take Home 2024 MAC Awards!

The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.
The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.
Among the evening's honorees were Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux who received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Marcia Roney who received the Hanson Award. This year's show was directed by Amy Wolk and produced by Julie Miller.
See the full list of winners and honorees below!
Mardie Millit
Justin Dylan Nastro
Meg Flather
Eric Comstock
Camille Diamond
Woody Regan
Gabrielle Stravelli
Amanda Reckonwith (David Sabella)
Lynda Rodolitz
Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway
Forbidden Sondheim: Merrily We Stole A Song
Parody lyrics and direction by Gerard Alessandrini, musical direction by Fred Barton, produced by Playkill 11 Productions, John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Gerard Alessandrini, Christine Pedi
The Lineup with Susie Mosher
Susie Mosher
The Lineup with Susie Mosher
Mama's Next Big Act
Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts
Alison Nusbaum
Maria Gentile
Bill Zeffiro
Gerry Dieffenbach
Steve Doyle, bass
Jeff Harnar
Tracy Stark
Alison Nusbaum
“Annie”
Music by Michele Brourman; Lyrics by Hillary Rollins
“What Are You Doing Rosh Hashanah Eve?”
Music by Eden Casteel; Lyrics by Dan Chaika and Eden Casteel
Bob Levy featuring Dane Vannatter
Ever Since We Met: The Dane Vannatter Recordings
Jeff Harnar
A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman
Videos