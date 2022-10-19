Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside RUTH SENT US: A BENEFIT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE at The Green Room 42

Catch the replay of Ruth Sent Us on Monday, October 24th at 7PM. 

Oct. 19, 2022  

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice premiered live and virtually at The Green Room 42 on October 11th, 2022. The company of performers and speakers educated the audience about abortion access and provided tools for action. The event raised over $2,300 (and counting) for the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access. By popular demand, the livestream access has been extended. Catch the replay of Ruth Sent Us on Monday, October 24th at 7PM.

See photos from the event below!

"The thoughtful presentations about the issues really hit home... Especially after the almost non-existent coverage of the [October 8th] Women's March in DC (and around the country), other ways of bringing attention to the Roe v. Wade decision is so important" said Julee Johnson, livestream patron. "Everyone who was involved in the Green Room production, including viewers, is thinking about this issue tonight, and will hopefully keep thinking about it in the future, and vote accordingly."

To purchase tickets for the replay, click HERE. Tickets are $19 and must be purchased no later than 5PM EST on 10/24 to view the replay later that night. Additional livestream support via tickets@thegreenroom42.com and (917) 239-6560.

To make any donation large or small, you may do so through Venmo @RuthSentUsBenefit

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jewish Fund for Abortion Access which is under the umbrella of National Council of Jewish Women and works in partnership with the National Abortion Federation

Ilana Levine, known for her acclaimed podcast Little Known Facts, hosted the event. Levine joined the previously announced Emmy winner Mauricio Martinez, Grammy nominees Austin Ku and Kendyl Ito, Jeff Award winner Andrea Prestinario, Emmy nominee David Dabbon, and Sam Quiggins and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project (Grammy consideration).

Dedicated to the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this one-night-only concert celebrated RBG's legacy through songs and discussion from the Broadway community. Shara Ashley Zeiger moderated a panel talk with Phoebe Polinger, National Council of Jewish Women's New Jersey State Policy Advocate. Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Andrea Grody and Photography by Cathryn Lynne.

Ruth Sent Us also featured Jennifer Apple, Rebecca L. Hargrove, Annemarie Josephson, Lauren Lebowitz, Tara Novie, Andrea Pilar, Tunisia Renee, Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Anne Fraser Thomas, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and members of America's Sweethearts Mollie Craven, Kristen Michelle, and Samantha Joy Pearlman. Original music from Lisa Diana Shapiro, Miriam Daly and SEVAN.

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Mauricio Martinez

Andrea Grody

The Heart Strings Project - Luke Wygodny, Sam Quiggins

Full Company

Mara Jill Herman

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice

Austin Ku

Andrea Grody, Andrea Prestinario, Jennifer Apple, Lisa Diana Shapiro, Kendyl Ito, Lauren Lebowitz, Annemarie Josephson

Rebecca L. Hargrove

Luke Wgodny

Mara Jill Herman, Anne Fraser Thomas

Anne Fraser Thomas

Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice

Samantha Joy Pearlman, Mollie Craven, and Kirsten Michelle

Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Tunisia Renee, Tara Novie, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Andrea Pilar

Ilana Levine

Phoebe Pollinger, Shara Ashley Zieger


