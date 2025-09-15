 tracker
Photos: Inside Doris Dear’s 'Thank You' Show At The Red Room

Held in the Red Room at The Triad, the show welcomed audiences on a first-come, first-served basis and quickly filled with laughter, cocktails, and celebration.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Doris Dear brought sparkle and heartfelt joy to The Triad Theater on Saturday, September 13 with Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk: A Thank You Celebration. The special afternoon event was a gift to fans and friends—a one-hour showcase of song, stories, and community spirit. Check out photos from the event below!

Held in the Red Room at The Triad, the show welcomed audiences on a first-come, first-served basis and quickly filled with laughter, cocktails, and celebration. The event marked a heartfelt thank-you from Doris Dear to the community that has supported her, blending humor, music, and personal storytelling into an uplifting afternoon of connection.

Photos: Inside Doris Dear’s 'Thank You' Show At The Red Room Image
Doris Dear


