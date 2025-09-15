Photos: Inside Doris Dear’s 'Thank You' Show At The Red Room

Held in the Red Room at The Triad, the show welcomed audiences on a first-come, first-served basis and quickly filled with laughter, cocktails, and celebration.
Doris Dear brought sparkle and heartfelt joy to The Triad Theater on Saturday, September 13 with Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk: A Thank You Celebration. The special afternoon event was a gift to fans and friends—a one-hour showcase of song, stories, and community spirit. Check out photos from the event below!
Held in the Red Room at The Triad, the show welcomed audiences on a first-come, first-served basis and quickly filled with laughter, cocktails, and celebration. The event marked a heartfelt thank-you from Doris Dear to the community that has supported her, blending humor, music, and personal storytelling into an uplifting afternoon of connection.
Doris Dear, Jesse Rosien and Meg Flather
Doris Dear and Guests
Musical Director Blake Allen
