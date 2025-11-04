Photos: I'M THAT WITCH Enchants Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Table + Stage hosted the sold-out debut of I’m That Witch, a new work from GPC Entertainment combining music, dance, circus performance, and theatrical storytelling. Check out photos of the event.

The two-night engagement, directed and produced by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak, explored themes of control, transformation, and self-definition through a narrative set inside a haunted circus.

The production follows Clara (Willow Johnson), a newcomer who joins a coven of witches held under the sway of the White Rabbit (Gregory Levine). The story was narrated by a black cat, played by Jackson Sturkey, who co-composed the music with Will Studabaker.

Performers Jessie “Bangarang” Atkinson, Kiley Etling, and Nikki Sember appeared as The Hecate, anchoring the musical sequences alongside an ensemble featuring Zoe Oliveras, Kay Radomski, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, Melissa Buriak, and Victoria Manoli.

The show’s design and choreography integrated movement and live instrumentation to create a stylized depiction of rebellion and release. Across its two performances, I’m That Witch presented an experimental fusion of cabaret, concert, and theatre, highlighting GPC Entertainment’s interest in cross-disciplinary performance.



I'M THAT WITCH at Chelsea Table + Stage

