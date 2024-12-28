Photos: Highlights of Melissa Errico's 'TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

See photos from night one of the holiday concert, running nightly now through 12/30
Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.
See highlights from the opening night of ’Twas The Night After Christmas on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 pm. The show is "Melissa’s special holiday party," with the inimitable Music Director Billy Stritch accompanying her on piano and vocals, Eric Halvorson on drums and David Finck on bass. Read a full review of the concert here. For more, you can also read an interview with Melissa Errico about the show.
Tickets to Melissa Errico’s ’Twas The Night After Christmas – A Winter Party with Billy Stritch are available on 54 Below’s website. Tonight's December 28 show features special guest Alice Ripley. The December 29 performance will be livestreamed.
See photos below by Conor Weiss from the opening night, featuring guest singer Ava Arkin.
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico and Ava Arkin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Melissa Errico and Ava Arkin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
