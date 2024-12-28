Photos: Highlights of Melissa Errico's 'TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

See highlights from the opening night of ’Twas The Night After Christmas on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 pm. The show is "Melissa’s special holiday party," with the inimitable Music Director Billy Stritch accompanying her on piano and vocals, Eric Halvorson on drums and David Finck on bass. Read a full review of the concert here. For more, you can also read an interview with Melissa Errico about the show.

Comments