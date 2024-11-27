Photos: Highlights from Melodie Wolford's WAITING IN THE WINGS at the Triad

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday November 23, 2024, Melodie Wolford dazzled the crowd at the Triad NYC with Waiting in the Wings. Across her career Melodie Wolford has understudied some of Broadway's biggest stars. Now she is stepping out of the wings to tell her story - a story of life and love, performance and perseverance. She demonstrated how joy, life and opportunity can be found and embraced even when "waiting in the wings."

Wearing a stunning blue dress designed by David Josef, Wolford wowed the audience at the Upper West Side venue in New York City. The show was directed by Richard Sabellico with piano by Bill Zeffiro, bass by Alden Terry, and drums by Adam Wolfe.

