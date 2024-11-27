News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Highlights from Melodie Wolford's WAITING IN THE WINGS at the Triad

The 11/23 show delved into the life of an understudy

By: Nov. 27, 2024
On Saturday November 23, 2024, Melodie Wolford dazzled the crowd at the Triad NYC with Waiting in the Wings. Across her career Melodie Wolford has understudied some of Broadway's biggest stars. Now she is stepping out of the wings to tell her story - a story of life and love, performance and perseverance. She demonstrated how joy, life and opportunity can be found and embraced even when "waiting in the wings."

Wearing a stunning blue dress designed by David Josef, Wolford wowed the audience at the Upper West Side venue in New York City. The show was directed by Richard Sabellico with piano by Bill Zeffiro, bass by Alden Terry, and drums by Adam Wolfe.

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Melodie Wolford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss




Videos