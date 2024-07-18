Photos: Highlights from Lucie Arnaz's I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song) returned to 54 Below this week with a run starting on Tuesday night. The star of stage and screen is back by popular demand after a sold-out engagement at the club. Her new show celebrates a life on stage. Lucie Arnaz's I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past reflects back on her life on the stage, from her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin. Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences a brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them.

If you haven't caught this show yet, don't worry – there are three more performances left, with shows tonight, tomorrow and Saturday all at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website. See an evening honoring great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program The Lucy Show. At fifteen, she became a series regular on Here’s Lucy, and she later starred in her own series The Lucie Arnaz Show. On film, Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier. Lucie’s Broadway credits include They’re Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin.

See highlights from the Tuesday night show below, snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Comments