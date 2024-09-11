Photos: Highlights from Eden Casteel's KAHN ARTIST at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday September 9, 2024, Eden Casteel was back at Don’t Tell Mama with an encore performance of “Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me.” Casteel was a frustrated teenage soprano in Ohio whose life was forever changed by a Madeline Kahn beer commercial (it was Michelob). In 30 seconds, Casteel knew she wanted to be just like Kahn: "Wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelievable singing voice." (Two out of three ain't bad!) Kahn, of course, was the beloved star of some of Mel Brooks' most popular movies (“Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety”). With iconic songs, compelling stories, and hilarious anecdotes, “Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me” is an intimate look at the trials and triumphs of both Kahn and Casteel.

Casteel brought the show back to Don't Tell Mama on 343 W. 46th St. New York, after a run of four shows last fall. She's returning with another show on October 16th. The show is directed by Faith Prince and co-written with Roderick Ferguson, with musical arrangements by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco. Casteel has been touring the country with this show, which includes highlights from Kahn's career including her iconic rendition of "I'm Tired" from “Blazing Saddles” and "Das Chicago Song," a Kurt Weill spoof written just for Kahn by Michael Cohen.

See highlights from September 9th's performance of “Kahn Artist” below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

