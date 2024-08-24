Photos: Highlights from Ann Hampton Callaway's FINDING BEAUTY at 54 Below

The show continues with a final performance tonight, August 24th
Ann Hampton Callaway dazzled audiences at 54 Below this week with Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. The show began its run on Wednesday August 21 and continues with a final performance tonight. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.
Reviewer Sharon Ellman said that Callaway gave "a glimpse into love and beauty through a simply spectacular evening’s show." (Read the entire review here.) Don't miss this encore performance of a stunning show by one of the greatest cabaret singers and songwriters.
The show "is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s 'At the Same Time' as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!"
See highlights from the August 22nd show below, snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
