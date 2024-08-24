Photos: Highlights from Ann Hampton Callaway's FINDING BEAUTY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ann Hampton Callaway dazzled audiences at 54 Below this week with Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. The show began its run on Wednesday August 21 and continues with a final performance tonight. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

Reviewer Sharon Ellman said that Callaway gave "a glimpse into love and beauty through a simply spectacular evening’s show." (Read the entire review here.) Don't miss this encore performance of a stunning show by one of the greatest cabaret singers and songwriters.

The show "is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s 'At the Same Time' as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!"

