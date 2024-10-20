Photos: Highlights From Final TOMATOES GOT TALENT!

The performance was held on October 14, 2024.
Tomatoes Got Talent, the talent show for women over 40 who do not work professionally in showbiz, took its final, fabulous bow on Oct 14, 2024 at the Upper West Side theatre/club, TRIAD. All past winners competed against each other to wear the final crown, but they were in for a treat as every one of them was named a winner in perpetuity! Check out photos from the evening below!
Karen Nason, 2014 Winner, entrepreneur/proprietor of the fabulous Grand Central Wine Bar, Sebago Lake, Maine
Susan Vardy, 2015 Winner, PhD ; Former Musical theater ingénue… she teaches and directs musical theater kids.
Kathleen Waters, 2016 Winner, 9/11 WTC survivor, legal secretary
Teresa Fischer, 2017 Winner, an Executive Assistant for an executive search firm.
Sheree Sano, 2018 Winner, Computer Technician and graphic artist
Christina Connors, 2019 Winner, author of the Children’s series, Christina’s Cottage, which teaches mindfulness to children
Robin Lyon Gardiner, 2021 Winner, Real estate broker; former musical theater performer
Leslee Warren, 2022 Winner, investment banking administrator
Evangeline Johns, 2023 Winner, Retired market researcher for CBS
Dr. Alice Levine, 2023, leading endocrinologist; award-winning professor of medicine at Mt. Sinai
Mary Calamia, 2023 Winner, is a psychotherapist in private practice
Kelli Maguire, 2023 Winner, works at a Manhattan youth center, grew up in a carnival, and knows how to construct a Ferris Wheel!
