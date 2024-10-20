Photos: Highlights From Final TOMATOES GOT TALENT!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tomatoes Got Talent, the talent show for women over 40 who do not work professionally in showbiz, took its final, fabulous bow on Oct 14, 2024 at the Upper West Side theatre/club, TRIAD. All past winners competed against each other to wear the final crown, but they were in for a treat as every one of them was named a winner in perpetuity! Check out photos from the evening below!

Karen Nason, 2014 Winner, entrepreneur/proprietor of the fabulous Grand Central Wine Bar, Sebago Lake, Maine

Susan Vardy, 2015 Winner, PhD ; Former Musical theater ingénue… she teaches and directs musical theater kids.

Kathleen Waters, 2016 Winner, 9/11 WTC survivor, legal secretary

Teresa Fischer, 2017 Winner, an Executive Assistant for an executive search firm.

Sheree Sano, 2018 Winner, Computer Technician and graphic artist

Christina Connors, 2019 Winner, author of the Children’s series, Christina’s Cottage, which teaches mindfulness to children

Robin Lyon Gardiner, 2021 Winner, Real estate broker; former musical theater performer

Leslee Warren, 2022 Winner, investment banking administrator

Evangeline Johns, 2023 Winner, Retired market researcher for CBS

Dr. Alice Levine, 2023, leading endocrinologist; award-winning professor of medicine at Mt. Sinai

Mary Calamia, 2023 Winner, is a psychotherapist in private practice

Kelli Maguire, 2023 Winner, works at a Manhattan youth center, grew up in a carnival, and knows how to construct a Ferris Wheel!

