Photos: Go Inside Michael Anthony Theatrical's Reopening Night At The Green Room 42

The evening included performances by Caleb Adams, Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Quentin Bruno, Kate Coffey, Skyler Aryn Fischer, Matthew Fogleman, and more.

Oct. 4, 2021  

Go inside Michael Anthony Theatrical's official re-opening performance of "The Music of: Adele, Rumour Has It."

Check out photos below!

After a sold-out performance, originally produced in 2018, Michael Anthony Theatrical revived Rumour Has it, celebrated the music of the critically acclaimed Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, Adele. The night featured musical numbers such as All I Ask, Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and more!

The evening included performances by Caleb Adams, Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Quentin Bruno, Kate Coffey, Skyler Aryn Fischer, Matthew Fogleman, Mackenzie Grosse, Emily Kay, Madeline Mancebo, Rachel Miller, and Zoe Tchapraste. This production was produced and directed by Michael Restaino and musically directed by Skyler Fortgang.

Kate Coffey

Kate Coffey
Kate Coffey

Alison Anaya
Alison Anaya

Quentin Bruno
Quentin Bruno

Caleb Adams
Caleb Adams

Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno
Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno

Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno, Matthew Fogleman, Skyler Aryn Fischer
Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno, Matthew Fogleman, Skyler Aryn Fischer

Skyler Aryn Fischer
Skyler Aryn Fischer

Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Emily Kay
Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Emily Kay

Madeline Mancebo
Madeline Mancebo

Michael Restaino
Michael Restaino

Alison Anaya, Emily Kay, Mackenzie Grosse
Alison Anaya, Emily Kay, Mackenzie Grosse

Rachel Miller
Rachel Miller

Marley Armstrong
Marley Armstrong

Mackenzie Grosse, Kate Coffey, Madeline Mancebo
Mackenzie Grosse, Kate Coffey, Madeline Mancebo

The cast of Michael Anthony Theatrical''s The Music of: Adele, Rumor Has It.
The cast of Michael Anthony Theatrical''s The Music of: Adele, Rumor Has It.


