Photos: Go Inside Michael Anthony Theatrical's Reopening Night At The Green Room 42
The evening included performances by Caleb Adams, Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Quentin Bruno, Kate Coffey, Skyler Aryn Fischer, Matthew Fogleman, and more.
Go inside Michael Anthony Theatrical's official re-opening performance of "The Music of: Adele, Rumour Has It."
Check out photos below!
After a sold-out performance, originally produced in 2018, Michael Anthony Theatrical revived Rumour Has it, celebrated the music of the critically acclaimed Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, Adele. The night featured musical numbers such as All I Ask, Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and more!
The evening included performances by Caleb Adams, Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Quentin Bruno, Kate Coffey, Skyler Aryn Fischer, Matthew Fogleman, Mackenzie Grosse, Emily Kay, Madeline Mancebo, Rachel Miller, and Zoe Tchapraste. This production was produced and directed by Michael Restaino and musically directed by Skyler Fortgang.
Kate Coffey
Alison Anaya
Quentin Bruno
Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno
Emily Kay, Quentin Bruno, Matthew Fogleman, Skyler Aryn Fischer
Skyler Aryn Fischer
Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Emily Kay
Madeline Mancebo
Alison Anaya, Emily Kay, Mackenzie Grosse
Marley Armstrong
Mackenzie Grosse, Kate Coffey, Madeline Mancebo
The cast of Michael Anthony Theatrical''s The Music of: Adele, Rumor Has It.