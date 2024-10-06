News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Elvira Tortora Celebrates 70th Birthday with THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mama

The encore performance was held on Saturday, October 5th.

By: Oct. 06, 2024
Elvira Tortora, 2024 Bistro-Award Winner and MAC Award Nominee, celebrated a milestone birthday with an encore of her award-winning debut show The Bookmaker's Daughter at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, October 5 and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos below!

Tortora celebrated her 70th birthday by sharing memories of her childhood as the daughter of a bookie living and raising a family in Brooklyn. With much love and good humor, Tortora shares her story through the songs of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, and more! Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano.

Tortora returned to her first love, musical theatre, after a 23-year career at Jones New York. A new-found devotion to the study of acting and improv led to various roles in independent films and eventually to voice teacher Celeste Simone. After Simone encouraged Tortora to enroll in the cabaret workshops of Lina Koutrakos, she found her calling: Telling her own stories. And this lady has a story to tell!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elvira Tortora is 70!

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora

Elvira Tortora



