Photos: David Marino at Birdland

Canadian singer David Marino captivated the sold-out Birdland audience with his Monday night concert, delivering a masterful blend of jazz standards and timeless favorites in English, French, and Italian, showcasing his linguistic versatility and velvety vocals.

Backed by an exceptional band (Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, Daniel Glass on drums, Jeff Barone on guitar), David brought the house down with a performance that was both soulful and sophisticated.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

