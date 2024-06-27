Photos: Clint Holmes Returns to Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland presented singer Clint Holmes in a return to the historic stage on Monday, June 24. Check out photos below!

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Clint Holmes and musical director Christian Tamburr will celebrate the great music icons of the past century in “Icons: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music.” The show featured songs and stories about Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder.

Clint Holmes has spent the last twenty years as one of Vegas's most successful entertainers, and has recently received tremendous acclaim with solo shows at Café Carlyle and Birdland in New York City. Holmes burst onto the pop landscape nearly 45 years ago with the million-selling smash “Playground in My Mind.” His enduring and accomplished career as a recording artist, multidimensional showman and consummate entertainer includes tenure as Joan Rivers’ sidekick on her late-night television program, a stint as musical feature and event correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” and his own Emmy-winning talk/variety show. Along with appearing in marquee musicals across the country, he has written the book, music and lyrics to original shows and cabaret acts.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Susie Mosher, Clint Holmes

Ron Abel, Clint Holmes

Natalie Douglas, Clint Holmes

Michele Lee, Clint Holmes, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff

Jaff Harnar, Clint Holmes

Jeff Calhoun, Kenneth Laub, Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes, Nicolas King

Clint Holmes, Madison Morseburg

Clint Holmes, Chris Ruggiero

Clint Holmes, Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes, Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes, Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes, Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes, Bette Sussman, Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Billy Stritch

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Christian Tamburr

Christian Tamburr, Gianna Valenti, Clint Holmes

Christian Tamburr, Clint Holmes

Billy Stritch, Valerie Dowd, Clint Holmes

Billy Stritch, Paige Davis, Clint Holmes

Comments