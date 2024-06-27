Photos: Clint Holmes Returns to Birdland

The performance was on Monday, June 24.
Birdland presented singer Clint Holmes in a return to the historic stage on Monday, June 24. Check out photos below!
Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Clint Holmes and musical director Christian Tamburr will celebrate the great music icons of the past century in “Icons: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music.” The show featured songs and stories about Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder.
Clint Holmes has spent the last twenty years as one of Vegas's most successful entertainers, and has recently received tremendous acclaim with solo shows at Café Carlyle and Birdland in New York City. Holmes burst onto the pop landscape nearly 45 years ago with the million-selling smash “Playground in My Mind.” His enduring and accomplished career as a recording artist, multidimensional showman and consummate entertainer includes tenure as Joan Rivers’ sidekick on her late-night television program, a stint as musical feature and event correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” and his own Emmy-winning talk/variety show. Along with appearing in marquee musicals across the country, he has written the book, music and lyrics to original shows and cabaret acts.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
