Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Icons To Birdland Jazz

The show featured the incomparable Nicolas King as guest vocalist and Bill Zappia leading a powerhouse trio.
Clint Holmes lit up Birdland on Monday night with Icons Reimagined, a concert celebrating legendary songs from iconic artists, films, and Broadway shows. Check out photos from the event.
With the incomparable Nicolas King as guest vocalist and Bill Zappia leading a powerhouse trio (Matt Parrish on bass and Jakubu Griffin on drums), the night was a masterclass in reinvention.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Matt Parrish, Bill Zappia, Clint Holmes, Jakubu Griffin, Nicolas King
Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos