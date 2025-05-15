Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Icons To Birdland Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clint Holmes lit up Birdland on Monday night with Icons Reimagined, a concert celebrating legendary songs from iconic artists, films, and Broadway shows. Check out photos from the event.

With the incomparable Nicolas King as guest vocalist and Bill Zappia leading a powerhouse trio (Matt Parrish on bass and Jakubu Griffin on drums), the night was a masterclass in reinvention.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

