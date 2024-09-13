News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42

In October, DeLair's astrology-themed musical Signs Of Life will have a private Industry Reading by invitation only.

On Wednesday at the Green Room 42, writer and composer Christopher DeLair was joined by Maria Wirries, Diana Huey, George Dvorsky, Vishal Vaidya, Julie Reiber, Cayman Ilika, Stavros Koumbaros, Alexa Greene, Sabrina Shah, Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell, Chrissy Pardo and musicians f Chris Ranney (piano), Adam Wolfe (drums), Alan Stevens Hewitt (bass), Kiwon Nahm (violin) for DeLair's NYC club debut, a show titled Life in the Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo
James A. Rocco and Billie Wildrick

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Chris Ranney, Christopher DeLair

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Cast members from Life In The Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
The cast of Life in the Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Sabrina Shah

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Alexa Greene

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Cayman Ilika

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Stavros Koumbaros

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Diana Huey and Christopher DeLair

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Stavros Koumbaros

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Taylor Pardell

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Cayman Ilika

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Vishal Vaidya & Cayman Ilika

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Christopher DeLair

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Diana Huey and George Dvorsky

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Vishal Vaidya and Julie Reiber

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
George Dvorsky

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Diana Huey, Vishal Vaidya, George Dvorsky, Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell, and Chrissy Pardo

Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42 Image
Maria Wirries



Videos