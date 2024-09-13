Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42

In October, DeLair's astrology-themed musical Signs Of Life will have a private Industry Reading by invitation only.
On Wednesday at the Green Room 42, writer and composer Christopher DeLair was joined by Maria Wirries, Diana Huey, George Dvorsky, Vishal Vaidya, Julie Reiber, Cayman Ilika, Stavros Koumbaros, Alexa Greene, Sabrina Shah, Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell, Chrissy Pardo and musicians f Chris Ranney (piano), Adam Wolfe (drums), Alan Stevens Hewitt (bass), Kiwon Nahm (violin) for DeLair's NYC club debut, a show titled Life in the Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair.
Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo
James A. Rocco and Billie Wildrick
Chris Ranney, Christopher DeLair
Cast members from Life In The Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair
The cast of Life in the Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair
Sabrina Shah
Alexa Greene
Diana Huey and Christopher DeLair
Taylor Pardell
Christopher DeLair
Vishal Vaidya and Julie Reiber
Diana Huey, Vishal Vaidya, George Dvorsky, Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell, and Chrissy Pardo
Videos