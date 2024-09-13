Photos: Christopher DeLair's LIFE IN THE AIR Debuts At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday at the Green Room 42, writer and composer Christopher DeLair was joined by Maria Wirries, Diana Huey, George Dvorsky, Vishal Vaidya, Julie Reiber, Cayman Ilika, Stavros Koumbaros, Alexa Greene, Sabrina Shah, Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell, Chrissy Pardo and musicians f Chris Ranney (piano), Adam Wolfe (drums), Alan Stevens Hewitt (bass), Kiwon Nahm (violin) for DeLair's NYC club debut, a show titled Life in the Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair.

In October, DeLair's astrology-themed musical Signs Of Life will have a private Industry Reading by invitation only.

