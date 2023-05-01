Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

Matt Baker provides a colorful and artistic look at the latest show.

May. 01, 2023  
Photos: April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER has been doing one show every other week during the winter months but the popular award winning variety program goes back to a show a week, starting tomorrow night, May 2nd, with one of Susie's usual all-star casts. In the meantime, Birdland regular and Mosher documentarian Matt Baker has sent over an exclusive photographic look at the April 18th episode of the show that Emmy Award winning journalist Frank DiLella put on his pick of the week HERE. Enjoy Matt's photo essay below and, at the bottom of the page, find all the intel on tomorrow night's LINEUP, including links to the Birdland website.

Pre-show Preparation

The Performance

Barrie Kreinik

Maxwell Carmel

Angie Pastor

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes

David Marino

Artemisia LeFay

Renée Guerrero

Dan Finnerty

Lauren Lee and John Merrill

The drawing of the raffle.

Anthony Murphy

Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next up on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



May 1, 2023

As The Lineup comes back to weekly shows, Susie Mosher gears up for springtime at Birdland with a great show and some fabulous Matt Baker photos.
