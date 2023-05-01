Photos: April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER has been doing one show every other week during the winter months but the popular award winning variety program goes back to a show a week, starting tomorrow night, May 2nd, with one of Susie's usual all-star casts. In the meantime, Birdland regular and Mosher documentarian Matt Baker has sent over an exclusive photographic look at the April 18th episode of the show that Emmy Award winning journalist Frank DiLella put on his pick of the week HERE. Enjoy Matt's photo essay below and, at the bottom of the page, find all the intel on tomorrow night's LINEUP, including links to the Birdland website.

Pre-show Preparation The Performance Barrie Kreinik Maxwell Carmel Angie Pastor Nicolas King and Seth Sikes David Marino Artemisia LeFay Renée Guerrero Dan Finnerty Lauren Lee and John Merrill The drawing of the raffle. Anthony Murphy Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next up on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.