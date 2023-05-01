Photos: April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker
Matt Baker provides a colorful and artistic look at the latest show.
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER has been doing one show every other week during the winter months but the popular award winning variety program goes back to a show a week, starting tomorrow night, May 2nd, with one of Susie's usual all-star casts. In the meantime, Birdland regular and Mosher documentarian Matt Baker has sent over an exclusive photographic look at the April 18th episode of the show that Emmy Award winning journalist Frank DiLella put on his pick of the week HERE. Enjoy Matt's photo essay below and, at the bottom of the page, find all the intel on tomorrow night's LINEUP, including links to the Birdland website.
Pre-show Preparation
The Performance
Barrie Kreinik
Maxwell Carmel
Angie Pastor
Nicolas King and Seth Sikes
David Marino
Artemisia LeFay
Renée Guerrero
Dan Finnerty
Lauren Lee and John Merrill
The drawing of the raffle.
Anthony Murphy
Susie Mosher
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Next up on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: