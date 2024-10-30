Photos: AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH VINCENT RODRIGUEZ III at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Television actor Vincent Rodriguez III played a one-night-only performance on October 28th at Joe’s Pub. Titled AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH VINCENT RODRIGUEZ III with the subtitle A SOLO CABARET, the program was produced by La Ti Do Productions, which was recently renamed DMH Productions. The former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star gave a generous eighty-minute performance during which he demonstrated his skill at both singing and dancing (Mr. Rodriquez has, most obviously, had proper training in both), as well some impressive feats of prestidigitation (the magic portion of the evening was pretty remarkable). Clearly a theatrical Jack of All Trades, Mr. Rodriquez could easily do an entire hour of any of his trained talents, be it singing, dancing, or magic. The main focus of this performance, though, seemed to be storytelling. In what could be viewed as either a variety show or an ambitious grab bag of entertainment styles, Mr. Rodriquez sang only four songs, lip-synced and danced to another, and did twelve to fifteen minutes of magic. The rest of his time onstage was spent talking about his life, his work, his work on Crazy Ex-Girfriend, his family, and the achievements that leave him, still, a little overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude. The evening, which has previously played Pittsburgh and Honolulu, and which is scheduled for dates in Las Vegas and San Francisco, is being advertised as Vincent’s solo show debut. It is a heavy undertaking and the gentleman has the skills for this kind of work; however, at Monday night’s performance this writer got an impression that the show might be a tad underdone and in need of some smoothing out. So, rather than offer a review of what appears to be a work-in-progress, I would like to pivot in the direction of photography and offer our BroadwayWorld readers a look at AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH VINCENT RODRIQUEZ III, while wishing the gentleman and his producers at DMH Productions all the best in their endeavors.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH VINCENT RODRIGUEZ III featured Don Mike Mendoza and Laura Nicolas Olaes as guest vocalists and Michael Lavine as Musical Director.

An Intimate Evening with Vincent Rodriguez III will play Las Vegas on November 7th. For all the information on this show’s tour visit the DMH Productions Instagram page HERE.

Vincent Rodriguez III has a website HERE that links all his social media.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

