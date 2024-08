Photos: 'A Celebration of Maurice Hines – Tappin' Thru Life' at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, July 29, Birdland presented “A Celebration of Maurice Hines – Tappin’ Thru Life.” This concert honored the life and legacy of show business icon Maurice Hines through his award-winning, autobiographical show “Tappin’ Thru Life.” Check out photos below!

The original cast, including John Manzari (vocals/tap), Leo Manzari (vocals/tap) and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra reunited to celebrate Maurice’s remarkable career, along with special guest vocalists Clint Holmes and Ann Hampton Callaway.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker

