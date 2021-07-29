Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: A Bevy Of Singers Join JIM CARUSO'S CAST Party At Birdland

Jim Carusoâ€™s Cast PartyÂ is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in NYC.

Jul. 29, 2021 Â 

This past Monday's Cast Party - the weekly open mic/variety show that has been in residence at Birdland every Monday for eighteen years was yet another celebration of fantastic talent! Host Jim Caruso, along with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on the drums introduced dozens of singers - young and old, up-and-comers and established - to the packed house.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. "Cast Party" is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities. Check out www.CastPartyNYC.com

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is held every Monday at 8pm. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Steve Doyle, Jim Caruso, Daniel Glass

Steve Doyle

Daniel Glass

Sabina Petra

Joel Crump

Joel Crump

Joan Crowe

Ron Jackson

Ruby Locknar

Michael Gutenplan

Ernie Bird

Susan Mack

Ben Boecker

Billy Stritch, Kaitlin Lawrence

Andrew Poritz

Jim Caruso

Sue Matsuki

Logan Troyer

Matt Baker

Jenna Esposito

Jacob Khalil

Tatyana Mezhentseva

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar


