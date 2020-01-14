Photo Flash: THE SENSIBLE CABARET Welcomes Cooper Howell & Gabe Violett

Last night at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, New York's adorable power couple Cooper Howell & Gabe Violett slayed their set featuring songs from Sara Bareilles & Kelly Clarkson, to Godspell & Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.

The set followed the meeting of the two on Grindr (complete with a dramatic reading of their first conversation) to where they are now - still on a journey of self-love and forgiveness. And yes, that's the Andrew Lloyd Webber Love Trio being sung by the couple and Paul Flanagan, host for the evening.

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret in Seattle & NYC once a month, every month, providing a platform for Queer & Allied artists to share their journey on stage.

Photo Credit: Ryan Russell





