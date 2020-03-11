Photo Flash: Rema Webb, George Dvorsky and More in TAKING MY TURN in Concert at Feinstein's/54Below

A first-time ever NYC concert event celebrating the songs from the musical Taking My Turn was presented at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, on March 9th. The concert featured George Dvorsky (Scarlet Pimpernel, Passion), Nina Hennessey (Cats, Dreamgirls), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Sally Mayes (She Loves Me, Baby), Martin Vidnovic (Oklahoma!, Baby), Alan Wager (Beauty and the Beast), Rema Webb (Escape To Margaritaville, Book Of Mormon), and Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Chicago).

See photos below!

David Alpert Directed, with Music Direction by Jason Wetzel. The evening was conceived by the show's composer Gary William Friedman, and Stevie Holland.

Taking My Turn is the award-winning, critically acclaimed musical with lyrics by Will Holt, music by Gary William Friedman, and adaptation/original direction by Robert H. Livingston, the same team that collaborated on the hit show The Me Nobody Knows.

Taking My Turn was one of the first musicals to deal head-on in an unfiltered manner with the accumulation of life's milestones - in other words, aging. The spoken words were collected from interviews with people "in their prime"," which became the basis for the non-linear book.

Taking My Turn opened Off-Broadway in 1983 and won the 1984 Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Lyrics/Music and a Drama Desk nomination for Best Musical. It was subsequently presented on the PBS Great Performance Series.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You