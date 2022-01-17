Broadway alumn Maria Wirries opened in her first solo nightlcub act shortly after the clubs reopened in New York City, singing songs by Cher, James Taylor, John Denver and The Eagles but when the singing actress took the same stage on Saturday night, the vibe was vastly different, as the edgy artist brought a program of nothing but punk rock to a room more accustomed to "Moon River." The energetic and individual artist is more than comfortable in the genre, one her fans and followers enjoyed as much as they did the pop music from her debut show, as evidenced by a resounding response that included sing-along moments, arms thrown into the air, and much chair dancing. Indeed, should 54 Below consider continuing with this line of programming, they might consider removing tables so that guests have a place to dance, as this was an incredibly dance-able evening. Speaking personally, this writer was given a rare opportunity to enjoy a musical program without his hearing aids, which were removed and placed in their carrying case, thanks to the amplification of Ms. Wirries voice and her rockin' great band, one that featured actress Kelly McIntyre on some eye-opening vocals and Broadway musician (and Maria's Musical Director) Matt SanGiovanni. Surprise: there is a place for punk rock in cabaret.

It was very bold for 54 Below to book a show of this nature into their club but because of Wirries' Broadway associations, her name carries with it a sell-able characteristic. Still, punk rock is a particular sound that one might imagine doesn't fit, quite like a glove, the Feinstein's aesthetic. The year, though, is 2022 and audiences crave live entertainment, and thanks to a lighting grid and tech team that remains unimpeachable, and a stage that can accomodate a small village, there is no reason why a rock and roll concert shouldn't sell out as well as a Norm Lewis show, especially when the quality of the music is as superlative as it was Saturday night. Maria Wirries and the team of musical artisans with which she chooses to surround herself, is clearly a world-class entertainer, whatever the style of music she is playing.

In her opening comments, Maria remarked that her program was inspired by feelings that came up during the last two years of quarantine, pandemic, distancing, stress, worry, and gratitude, as was her first-ever EP, which will be released online on January 19th. The four-song collection called SUMMER ENDS will be available on all streaming platforms and Saturday night Maria sang two songs from the project, interspersed with the music of Green Day, Alanis Morrisette, My Chemical Romance, and one of her personal favorites, Alexander Sage Oyen. And since this grandfather of two has less experience with punk rock than with Kander & Ebb, it isn't really fair for me to be the one to judge Maria's work, so I offer Broadway World readers a visual feast of what occured in The Basement over the weekend. It is fair to say, though, that even though I am more accustomed to "Rolling in the Deep" than I am to "In Too Deep" I had a wonderful time at the Maria Wirries punk rock show and that I, fully, endorse the continued programming of such entertainment in any nightclub in the city where artists like Maria feel at home enough to let it all hang out.

And let it all hang out, they did.

The Maria Wirries band is: Music Director/Guitar - Matt SanGiovanni, Drums - Aaron Drescher, Bass - Billy Smolen, Guitar - John Barry, Vocals - Kelly McIntyre

Find great shows to see at the 54 Below website HERE.

THIS is the Maria Wirries website.

Maria Wirries gets a five out of five microphones rating for performing her entire show without the use of a lyric sheet, tablet, or music stand.

Photos by Stephen Mosher