Last week Lady Bunny opened her holiday show O COME ALL YE HATEFUL at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in the West Bank Cafe on 42nd Street in Manhattan. Broadway World Cabaret was there to review the opening night but, as Lady Bunny seemed more than a little underprepared, we have opted to not do a write-up of the drag legend's latest offering, out of respect, something we would do for any entertainer of her stature in the business. Lady Bunny certainly has many fans who packed the theater on opening night and her ability to do so for the remaining shows on December 22nd and 23rd is definitely likely. Indeed, this writer's plus-one was the teenage son of close friends, a young man who is a drag aficionado who, for days after the show, was still sending texts declaring the night to be "The greatest night of my life!" so, even though requiring a little more rehearsal, the Lady Bunny magic was in the air. (Speaking frankly, it seemed as though the waitstaff of The Beechman might need a little more rehearsal too, for their night was equally as erratic as Lady Bunny's.) Fans of the enormously coifed diva's inimitable style and wicked sense of humor can find information and ticket reservations for the four remaining shows HERE.

Please enjoy our photo essay of Lady Bunny O COME ALL YE HATEFUL below.

Photos by Stephen Mosher