Photo Flash: Inside Meg Flather's SONGS~A Cabaret Sisterhood At Don't Tell Mama
Singer/Song writer Meg Flather brings together fellow singers on July 14 and September 14 at 4:00 pm at NYC's Don't Tell Mama, in a performance of her songs for A Cabaret Sisterhood.
The photos shown here are from the July 14th opening. Some of the performers seen here will be featured in all of the shows. Additional future performers include Natalie Douglas, Lina Koutrakos, Karen Oberlin, Lisa Yaeger and Those Girls. Music Directed by Tracy Stark.
Fall shows have just been announced. October 6th at 4pm and November 2 at 5pm at Don't Tell Mama.
Photo Flash: Helane Blumfield
Meg Flather and Tracy Stark
Lennie Watts
Sally Darling and Tracy Stark
Meg Flather and Sally Darling
Heather Villaescusa and Lisa Viggiano
Laurie Krauz
Tanya Moberly
Deborah Zecher
Becca Kidwell
Mary Sue Daniels
Lucille Carr Kaffashan
Amorika Amoroso
Kathy Kaefer
Corinna Sowers Adler and Elizabeth Nucci
Sue Matsuki and Deborah Stone
Josephine Sanges
Meg Flather!