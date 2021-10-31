Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

It was a night filled with glittery gowns and high heels as the Mabel Mercer Foundation honored Irving Berlin

Oct. 31, 2021  

Photo Flash: Helane Blumfield's Camera Captures THE MELODY LINGERS ON, The 2021 Cabaret Convention at Rose Hall On October 27th, The Mabel Mercer Foundation presented THE MELODY LINGERS ON, a tribute to the work of Irving Berlin. The concert featuring many of the cabaret industry's bright lights and iconic talents played Rose Hall at the Jazz at Lincoln Center venue, and although the concert hall is a little larger than the intimate rooms that cabaret artists play, it was just the right size for the event, one that brought back together many industry professionals who haven't had the great good fortune to be together since March 13th of 2020. With an auditorium filled with a community of artists dressed in their best, and a Green Room buzzing with artists looking like a million bucks, the Cabaret Convention had a sold-out event on their hands. Jeff Harnar is to be lauded for stepping in as emcee of the evening at the last minute, replacing KT Sullivan who left town for a family emergency. The BWW Cabaret team sends congratulations to Mr. Harnar and all our heartfelt and sincere best wishes to Ms. Sullivan.

Broadway World Cabaret was lucky to have, not one but, two correspondents on hand as the Cabaret Convention returned to live performances. Ricky Pope wrote about the evening HERE and photojournalist Helane Blumfield documented the evening with her camera, the resulting photos to be seen below.

The first two nights of the Cabaret Convention were virtual and can be seen on the website for the Mabel Mercer Foundation HERE.

Helane Blumfield has a website of her photography HERE.

Sandy Stewart

Jeff Harnar

Eric Yves Garcia
Karen Oberlin

David LaMarr and Darnell White

Natalie Douglas

Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan
Karen Akers

Amra-Faye Wright

Klea Blackhurst

Aisha de Haas

Christine Andreas

Sidney Myer

Karen Mason and Nicolas King
Mark Nadler
The Moipei Triplets

