Christine Andreas has a long history of storytelling, on the stage, on the screen, and in the clubs, and though it is always a treat to watch the Tony Award nominee play a character, chances are no character could ever be as fascinating, as interesting, as intoxicating as Christine Andreas herself. This is one of the reasons her work as a cabaret artist has been met with such acclaim. A storyteller from the moment she awakens to the time she closes her eyes, Christine Andreas is on a quest to seek out, to observe, and to report her findings, whether writing it out, talking it out, or singing out loud.

On September 24th, the Chanteuse of NYC returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with her show AND SO IT GOES...LIFE & LOVE, LOST & FOUND, and Broadway World Cabaret's Ricky Pope reported back on the proceedings HERE but photojournalist Helane Blumfield was Ricky's date for the evening and, today, we get to see her take on the Christine Andreas magic.

