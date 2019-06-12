Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL

Jun. 12, 2019  
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to present Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert on Monday, June 10. The cast featured Tina Scariano as Christina and Dorothy Bishop as Joan, with an all-star cast. Drew Wutke accompaned on piano, with Daniel Shevlin on cello.
Composer David Nehls and Christina Crawford have created the musical (based on the 40th anniversary edition of the memoir), complete with two New York readings directed by Joe Barros. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own. The event is presented by Mommie Dearest Musical Development LLC, and Ebner-Page Productions.
The Broadway at Birdland takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street in NYC.
Photos by Kevin Alvey

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Tina Scariano

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Tina Scariano, Michael Hunsaker

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Raleigh Shuck, Dorothy Melvin, Blake Sheridan

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
The Company of MOMMIE DEAREST

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Michael Hunsaker

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Mark William, Eugene Ebner, Richie Ridge

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Mark William, Christina Crawford, Richie Ridge

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Kevin Alvey, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jim Caruso, Drew Wutke, Christina Crawford, Paul Page, David Nehls, Eugene Ebner

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jim Caruso, Drew Wutke, Christina Crawford, Paul Page, David Nehls, Eugene Ebner

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jim Caruso, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton. Raleigh Shuck

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton, Raleigh Shuck

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton, Raleigh Shuck

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton, Jim Caruso

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Jeremy Benton

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Gianni Valenti, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop, Tina Scariano

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop, Jim Caruso

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop, Dennis Stowe

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop, Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck, Tina Scariano, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dorothy Bishop

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Deven Kolluri, Nicole Fergusons, Lael Van Keuren, Michael Hunsaker

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Deven Kolluri

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Dennis Stowe

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Daniel Shelvin, Drew Wutke

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Daniel Shelvin

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Charlie Levy

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
The Cast of MOMMIE DEAREST

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
The Cast of MOMMIE DEAREST

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Raleigh Shuck. Tina Scariano, Christina Crawford

Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
Blake Sheridan



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway At Birdland Presents MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL
  • New York Rocks The Canadian Songbook At Joe's Pub On Canada Day
  • Photo Flash: Sutton Foster Kicks Off Residency at Cafe Carlyle
  • Eve Marie Shahoian Headlines At Birdland Theatre Sunday, July 7th
  • Luba Mason Teams Up with Billy Stritch for New Show at The Green Room 42
  • Mandy Barnett Sings The Nashville Songbook at Feinstein's/54 Below August 13

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup