Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor to Present WINE AND SING at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present celebrated songwriters Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor in their special evening “Wine and Sing” on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 PM. What started as a casual song sharing in Selda and Derek's apartment has sprung into a larger night of song sharing. The show will feature Selda and Derek songs old and new, including standalone pop and country tunes, as well as songs from their musicals Modern, Particle, and Off Season. They will be joined by a combination of Broadway veterans and up-and-coming performers, including Eric Krop, Jerry Dixon, Grace Bacino, Matt Billman, Sam Brinkey, Ren Cementina, Kelly Collins, Nichole Conrad, Brady Foley, Codie Milford, Caitlin Navarrete, Marie Reed, Sarah Royce, and Lake Wilburn. The evening also features percussionist Mark Leitz.

Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor are an NYC-based writing team for the stage and screen. They wrote the original songs for the feature film American Reject (featuring Keala Settle, Angelica Hale, Rebecca Black, Annaleigh Ashford, Juvenile, and Billy Ray Cyrus). Their musical Modern, following a group of Amish teens on Rumspringa, was selected for both the “Grow a Show” ASCAP Workshop and the Stephen Schwartz ASCAP Workshop. Their musical Particle (developed with Autumn Reeser) was selected for Michigan State University's Imagen program and is receiving a workshop production at The Alleyway Theatre (Buffalo NY) this year. Their award-winning film Grind (Anthony Rapp and Claire Coffee) is available for streaming. Derek's musical Unlock'd had an extended Off-Broadway run at the Duke Theatre. Selda received a commission from The Atlanta Opera for a new work to be premiered in their 2024/2025 season.

Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor will perform “Wine and Sing” on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

