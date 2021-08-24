Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

pixeltracker

Mosher's menagerie was especially full last week, thanks to The O'Neill Juniors.

Aug. 24, 2021  

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens It was another spectacular week at Birdland when The Lineup With Susie Mosher welcomed a variety of virtuosi to the stage of the fabled jazz club. Hand-picked by Mosher herself, the team of talent that rushed the boards ranged from cabaret great Klea Blackhurst to London's newest resident Christina Bianco with all the glittering gals and guys and good folks living outside of the binary who make up the show business family far and wide.

Always on hand, using his immense skill and talented eye to see to it Mosher's work stays, for all time, documented, Stewart Green outdid himself so that the guests of the August 17th episode of the crowd favorite would have some sweet memories. Here, see Mr. Green's shots of Klea Blackhurst, Sheree Sano, Christina Bianco, Corey Mach, Tiffany Abban, Robert Bannon, Michael Holland, and The O'Neill Juniors.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie Mosher

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Brad Simmons
Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie Mosher and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie Mosher welcomes Sheree Sano

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Christina Bianco joins Susie Mosher

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie Mosher N Corey Mach

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Tiffany Abban & Susie Mosher share a moment.

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie Mosher hosts Robert Bannon

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Another happy mousepad winner!
Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Michael Holland with an animated Susie Mosher

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie marvels at The O'Neill Juniors

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Brad and Susie
Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens
Susie N Brad

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Find Brad Simmons at his website HERE

August 24th on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photos: August 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland, Through Stewart Green's Lens


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

From This Author Stephen Mosher