Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Cabaret lovers will have many memories from the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 2019 New York Cabaret Convention. Attendees to all four of the presentations at Rose Theater will no doubt have their favorite music moments from the performances of the more than 75 cabaret artists. However, perhaps the most enduring remembrance will be the remarkable organizational abilities and intelligence of the foundation's artistic director, it's face (and hat) of the convention... KT Sullivan. Just imagine how difficult it must be to satisfy the requirements of 75 singers, make their moment in the spotlight as successful as it can be, and cope with the egos that are a necessary part of every performers DNA, all the while fulfilling the sophisticated and knowledgeable audience's expectations of a great show. There were many highs and "almost highs" during the 12 hours of music, and that's what makes it so exciting. Every artist brings their own unique talent to the stage.

The final evening featured the Presentation of The Mabel Mercer Award to Sandy Stewart. Anais Reno received the Adela & Larry Elow Teenage Endowment Fund American Songbook High School Competition Award.

Performing in day four were ( in order of appearance): Sandy Stewart, Spencer Day, Avery Sommers, Celia Berk, Tim Connell, Allora Leonard, KT Sullivan, Todd Murray, Gretchen Reinhagen, Christian Holder, Amra Fay Wright, Beckie Menzie/Tom Micel, Lina Koutrakos/Sean Harkness/Marcus Simeone, Eric Yves Garcia, Margo Brown, Josephine Sanges, Mark William, Shana Farr, Aaron Lee Battle, Anais Reno, Tim Sullivan, Susie Mosher, Lumiri Tubo.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
KT Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
KT Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Rose Theater

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
2019 New York Cabaret Convention Concluding Night

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Sandy Stewart & Bill Charlap

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Bill Charlap & Sandy Stewart

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Bill Charlap & Sandy Stewart

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Jason Martin & KT Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Spencer Day

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Spencer Day

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Avery Sommers

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Avery Sommers

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Celia Berk

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Tim Connell

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
KT Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Allora Leonard

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Allora Leonard

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
KT Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Todd Murray

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Todd Murray

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Gretchen Reinhagen

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Gretchen Reinhagen

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Sean Harness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Eric Yves Garcia

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Eric Yves Garcia

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Margo Brown

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Josephine Sanges

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Mark William

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Mark William

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Shana Farr

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Shana Farr

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Aaron Lee Battle

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Aaron Lee Battle

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Anais Reno

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Anais Reno

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Tim Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Tim Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Susie Mosher

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Susie Mosher

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Susie Mosher

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Celia Berk

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Todd Murray

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Jon Weber, Music Director

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Amra Faye Wright & Tim Sullivan

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Jon Weber & Christian Holder

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Avery Sommers

Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
Rose Theater



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • Photo Coverage: The 30th New York Cabaret Convention Concludes at Rose Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Judy Garland Celebrated at New York Cabaret Convention
  • Photo Coverage: Cabaret Convention Continues With Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovvicci Hosting
  • BWW Review: The 2019 New York Cabaret Convention Starts Impressively