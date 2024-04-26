Special Offer: LORNA LUFT HOME AGAIN at 54 Below

EXCLUSIVE OFFER! Lorna Luft is home again
Back by popular demand, Lorna Luft goes on a heartfelt musical journey.
On this deep personal evening, the acclaimed songstress will share songs, stories, and insights drawn from her rich musical lineage and personal experiences. Whether Lorna Luft is belting out showstoppers from the Great American Songbook, touching hearts with poignant ballads, or infusing new life into modern favorites, her voice resonates with warmth and sincerity. It’s a journey through laughter and tears, joy and sorrow, all woven together with grace and authenticity. Experience the magic of Lorna Luft live in concert.
Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from "Grease 2" and "Where the Boys Are ‘84" to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World,” along with performing at some of the world's most prestigious venues as a concert and cabaret artist.
BUY TICKETS
EXCLUSIVE OFFER!
Get 25% off* with code LORNA25
Ends 4/30 at noon
*Not valid on Premium. Not applicable on previous purchases.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos