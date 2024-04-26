Special Offer: LORNA LUFT HOME AGAIN at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, Lorna Luft goes on a heartfelt musical journey.

On this deep personal evening, the acclaimed songstress will share songs, stories, and insights drawn from her rich musical lineage and personal experiences. Whether Lorna Luft is belting out showstoppers from the Great American Songbook, touching hearts with poignant ballads, or infusing new life into modern favorites, her voice resonates with warmth and sincerity. It’s a journey through laughter and tears, joy and sorrow, all woven together with grace and authenticity. Experience the magic of Lorna Luft live in concert.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from "Grease 2" and "Where the Boys Are ‘84" to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World,” along with performing at some of the world's most prestigious venues as a concert and cabaret artist.



