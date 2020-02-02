Photo Coverage: Nicolas King, Sandy Stewart, and Mike Renzi at the Beach Cafe

Remember how great it was when "Harry Met Sally". Well, when Nicolas (King) met Sandy (Stewart), chaperoned by pianist Mike Renzi last night at the Beach Cafe it was a "Shidduch" that produced music of epic proportions.

Nicolas King one of the country's leading young charismatic jazz/pop super stars and Sandy Stewart, who had a hit record ( My Coloring Book) more than 50 years ago produced a cabaret performance that harkened back to the glory days of New York City intimate nightclubs. These three extraordinary musicians created a black and white time capsule of music that had the colors, shading and phrasing not often experienced by a cabaret audience. "I'll have what they're having" anytime this group decides to do it again.

BTW, Nicolas pointed out that legal eagle Mark Sendroff was the match maker and he better patent this creation.

