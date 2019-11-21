Photo Coverage: Michele Lee and Marilyn Maye Visit Tom Wopat at The Beach Cafe

Nov. 21, 2019  

It's been a constant stream of theater and cabaret personalities flocking to see Tom Wopat at the Beach Cafe for the past 5 Wednesdays and his concluding night was no different. Enjoying the final performance of the series were Michele Lee, Marilyn Maye, Linda Purl, Stacy Sullivan, Deborah Grace Winer, Jamie deRoy and Ken Fallin among others at the intimate East Side supper club. Tom will be returning to the club for a pre New Years Eve show.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Marilyn Maye & Michele Lee

Linda Purl, Tom Wopat, Michele Lee

Tom Wopat

Tom Wopat

Linda Purl & Michele Lee

Jamie deRoy & Tom Wopat

Linda Purl, Stanley Steinberg, Ken Fallin

Deborah Grace Winer & Linda Purl

Michele Lee & Dave Goodside

Eda Sorokoff & Michele Lee

Beach Cafe

Tom Wopat, Deborah Grace Winer, Linda Purl, Michele Lee

Beach Cafe



