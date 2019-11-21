Photo Coverage: Michele Lee and Marilyn Maye Visit Tom Wopat at The Beach Cafe
It's been a constant stream of theater and cabaret personalities flocking to see Tom Wopat at the Beach Cafe for the past 5 Wednesdays and his concluding night was no different. Enjoying the final performance of the series were Michele Lee, Marilyn Maye, Linda Purl, Stacy Sullivan, Deborah Grace Winer, Jamie deRoy and Ken Fallin among others at the intimate East Side supper club. Tom will be returning to the club for a pre New Years Eve show.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Linda Purl, Tom Wopat, Michele Lee
Linda Purl, Stanley Steinberg, Ken Fallin
Deborah Grace Winer & Linda Purl
Beach Cafe
Tom Wopat, Deborah Grace Winer, Linda Purl, Michele Lee
Beach Cafe