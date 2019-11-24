Photo Coverage: Mark William Holds a CD Release Concert at The Green Room 42

Mark William: Come Croon With Me is now available on CD, digital download, and all streaming platforms.

Hailed as the "Album Of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), the CD release was celebrated at the premiere performance of Mark's all new show Mark William: Feeling Good at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York) on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performed a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Mark William: Come Croon With Me was directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles and rang in 2019 headlining New Year's Eve at the famed McKittrick Hotel. He has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Most recently, he was featured in the U.S. premiere of the newly revised Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Daniel Dunlow



The Band-Clint Edwards (Piano/Musical Director), Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zerna (Bass), Jernej Bervar (Guitar), Oskar Stenmark (Trumpet) and Dan Meinhardt (SXOPHONE)



