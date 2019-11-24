Photo Coverage: Mark William Holds a CD Release Concert at The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Nov. 24, 2019  

Mark William: Come Croon With Me is now available on CD, digital download, and all streaming platforms.

Hailed as the "Album Of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), the CD release was celebrated at the premiere performance of Mark's all new show Mark William: Feeling Good at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York) on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performed a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Mark William: Come Croon With Me was directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles and rang in 2019 headlining New Year's Eve at the famed McKittrick Hotel. He has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Most recently, he was featured in the U.S. premiere of the newly revised Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Daniel Dunlow

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

The Band-Clint Edwards (Piano/Musical Director), Jonathan Ward (Drums), Sam Zerna (Bass), Jernej Bervar (Guitar), Oskar Stenmark (Trumpet) and Dan Meinhardt (SXOPHONE)

Mark Sendroff, Mark William and Steve Bakunas

Daniel Dunlow and Mark William

Mark William and Tom Viola

Beth Leavel and Mark William

Beth Leavel and Mark William

Mary Cossette and Mark William

Josh Lamon and Mark William

Josh Lamon and Mark William

Mark William, Sandy Duncan and Don Correia

Lorna Dallas, David Sabella, Paige Davis, Mark William, Sandy Duncan, Don Correia and Lee Roy Reams

Lorna Dallas and Mark William

Lorna Dallas and Mark William

Lee Roy Reams and Mark William

Mark William and Sandy Duncan

Richie Ridge Mark William, Sandy Duncan abd Preston Ridge

Michael West and Mark William

Michael Croiter (Yellow Sound Label Executive Producer) and Mark William

Mark William and Paige Davis

Mark William and Paige Davis

William Ivey Long and Mark William

William Ivey Long and Mark William

William Ivey Long and Mark William

Daniel Dunlow and Mark William

Sidney Myer and Mark William

Charles Abbott and Mark William

Mark William and his nieces Mila and Aria

Mark William and his mom Teresa Blowers

Mark William and Mila and Aria

Mark William and Stephanie Field

Mark William with Emily DeHope, Ed DeHope and Leanne DeHope

Mark William and Elle Rigg

Mark William and Carmella Giacomin

Erik Mortensen Mark William

Tom Belcher and Mark William

Mark William and Susan Nussbaum Cohen

Mark William and Preston Ridge

Mark William and Matt Zwyer

Allison Arisco, Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Mark William and his family-Allison Arisco, Chris Arisco, Teresa Blowers and Mia and Aria

Mark William and Tim Karniewich

Mark William, Bella and Clint Edwards

Mark William, Clint Edwards with his youngest fans- Bella, Olivia, Aria and Mila

Mark William and Cynthia Bambace

Preston Ridge, Richie Ridge, Mark William and James T. Kelly



