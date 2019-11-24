Photo Coverage: GR42 SINGS IN THE HEIGHTS at the Green Room 42

Article Pixel Nov. 24, 2019  

The Green Room 42 brought the eighth show of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage, now diving into In the Heights. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Brian Walters, "GR42 Sings...The Music of In The Heights" explored Lin-Manuel Miranda's inspiring show that led to him becoming a household name.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

On the heels of the movie coming out come to "GR42 Sings... The Music of In the Heights" to listen to the music that will leave you weeping from its sheer beauty.

The show featured performers Blanca Camacho and April Ortiz from the Broadway Company, Tami Dahbura from the 1st National Tour, as well as Broadway performers Harris Turner (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (Broadway's South Pacific). Rounding out the cast is Quentin Garzón, Shea Gomez, Paul Aguirre, Eddie Morales, Tony Castellanos, Héctor Flores Jr., Andrea Pilar, Stephanie Inglese, Pedro Coppeti, Luis Herrera, Nicholas Leung, Michelle Cabinian, Rachel Sarah Mount, Natalie Perez-Duel, Amanda Lopez, Julien Valme and Stephen Velasquez.

Backing up this group of multi-ethnic performers was Brian Walters on piano, Sarah Tompkins on Percussion, Peter Douskalis on Guitar, Dave D'aranjo on Bass, Kate Amrine on Trumpet, and Peter Charles Isaac on Trombone.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

GR42 Presents In The Heights

Daniel Dunlow

Quentin Garzon

Tony Castellanos

Quentin Garzon and Tami Dahbura

Paul Aguirre and Biance Camacho

April Ortiz

April Ortiz

Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

Quentin Garzon and Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

Tami Dahbura

Tony Castellanos

Shea Gomez

Shea Gomez

Harris Turner

Quentin Garzon, Shea Gomez and Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

Harris Turner and Shea Gomez

Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

Paul Aguirre

April Ortiz, Shea Gomez, Michelle Cabinian and Laurissa "LaLa" Romain
Eddie Morales

Harris Turner and Hector Flores, Jr.

Eddie Morales and Hector Flores, Jr.

Eddie Morales

Laurissa "LaLa" Romain

The Band-Brian Walters (Music Director and Piano), Dave D'aranjo (Bass), Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Sarah Tompkins (Percussion), Kate Amrine (Trumpet), Peter Chase Isaac (Trombone) with Harris Turner, Laurissa"laLa" Romain and Quentin Garzon

The Cast and Ensemble-Quentin Garzon, Shea Gomez, Harris Turner, Laurissa"LaLa" Romain, Eddie Morales, Tami Dahbura, Paul Aguirre, Bianca Camacho, Apri Ortiz, Michelle Cabinian, Tony Castellanos, Hector Flores, Jr,, Andrea Pilar, Rachel Sarah Mount, Natalie Perez-Duel, Stephanie Inglese, Amanda Lopez, Pedro Coppeti, Luis Herrera, Nicholas Leung and Julien Valme with the band-Brian Walters (Music Director and Piano), Dave D'aranjo (Bass), Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Sarah Tompkins (Percussion), Kate Amrine (Trumpet), Peter Chase Isaac (Trombone)

Tami Dahbura

Tami Dahbura

Shea Gomez and Harris Turner

Shea Gomez

Quentin Garzon, Shea Gomez, Laurissa "LaLa" Romain, Harris Turner and Paul Aguirre

Michelle Cabinian

Harris Turner and Shea Gomez

Shea Gomez and Harris Turner

Harris Turner and Shea Gomez

Quentin Garzon and Tami Dahbura

Quentin Garzon and Tami Dahbura

Bianca Camacho

Paul Aguirre, Bianca Camacho and Shea Gomez

April Ortiz

Michelle Cabinian

Michelle Cabinian

Paul Aguirre and Bianca Camacho

Michelle Cabinian, Eddie Morales, Paul Aguirre, Bianca Camacho and Tami Dahbura

The Cast and Ensemble-Quentin Garzon, Shea Gomez, Harris Turner, Laurissa "LaLa" Romain, Eddie Morales, Tami Dahbura, Paul Aguirre, Bianca Camacho, Apri Ortiz, Michelle Cabinian, Tony Castellanos, Hector Flores, Jr,, Andrea Pilar, Rachel Sarah Mount, Natalie Perez-Duel, Stephanie Inglese, Amanda Lopez, Pedro Coppeti, Luis Herrera, Nicholas Leung and Julien Valme



