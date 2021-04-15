Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Copeland Davis Plays Cafe Centro Cabaret

Think Van Cliburn, Liberace, Andre Previn and you come up with Copeland Davis.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Audience Standing Ovations are fairly common when the public has experienced a superior performance. However, it becomes a special kind of recognition when the musicians in the orchestra rise after a soloist has hit the final note of his or her performance. The Johnny Carson Tonight Show Band gave one to Barbra Streisand...they also gave one to pianist Copeland Davis. When the virtuosity and sensitivity of a classical pianist's fingers merge with the inventiveness of a jazz/pop musician's brain you get a unique keyboard experience.

Think Van Cliburn, Liberace, Andre Previn and you come up with Copeland Davis. He has the technique, the improvisational ability, and the pianistic flair to turn any tune into an exuberantly creative composition. He currently is giving quite a work-out to the Grand Piano in the Cafe Centro Cabaret in Palm Beach. Last night some notable show biz folks were in his audience and were inspired by his pianistic abilities to give an impromptu performance. It was another night of standing ovations for Copeland Davis.

Copeland Davis was inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Copeland Davis

Copeland Davis

Copeland Davis & Nicolas King

Copeland Davis & Nicolas King

Karon Kate Blackwell & Copeland Davis

Karon Kate Blackwell & Copeland Davis

Sunny Sessa & Copeland Davis

Jamie deRoy & Karon Kate Blackwell

Ron Abel, Jamie deRoy, Nicolas King, Eda Sorokoff

Jamie deRoy, Nicolas King, Karon Kate Blackwell, Ron Abel, Sunny Sessa

Cafe Centro, Eda Sorokoff & Nicolas King


