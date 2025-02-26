Peppermint Will Host QUEERING THE CANON Benefit For Ring Of Keys

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ring of Keys has announced its annual benefit to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the organization. Queering the Canon: A Retrospective | A Benefit for Ring of Keys will take place on Monday, March 17, at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub in New York and streaming worldwide.

The gala will include the latest installment of the organization's Queering the Canon series, with Queering the Canon: A Retrospective. The Series reimagines beloved canonical songs as more expansive and inclusive through casting and performance. Audiences will experience these songs queered alongside a new canon of works written in response to the originals. Queering the Canon: A Retrospective is a roundup of song pairings from past Queering the Canon concerts. The new canon songs are penned by writers Joanna Burns (she/her), Andi Lee Carter (he/they), Lucier&Rose (they/she) (Xena: Warrior Musical), Lindsey Augusta Mercer (they/them) (Mrs. Dalloway), Zeniba Now (she/her) (Take The Lead) & Rodney Bush (he/him), Anessa Marie Scolpini (she/her) (Cabaret) and Pearl Rhein (she/her) (The Great Comet).

Performers include Klea Blackhurst (she/her) (Everything The Traffic Will Allow), Grant Evan (they/them), Esther Fallick (she/her), Samy Figaredo (he/they), Jack Haven (they/them) (I Saw The TV Glow, Atypical), Natalie Joy Johnson (she/they) (Lempicka), Jari Billie Sadé Jones (she/her), Petralina Lambert (she/her), Madison McBride (she/ her) (Teeth), Jade McLeod (they/them) (Jagged Little Pill), and Rivkah Reyes (she/they) (School of Rock). A full slate of performers will be released at a later date.

In addition to the concert, the evening will include a silent auction featuring exclusive items, customized experiences, and food and travel packages. Audiences will also hear from Keys and other artists who have been positively impacted by Ring of Keys' work.

