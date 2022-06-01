Paula Pell, Shereen Pimentel & More to Star in ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the return of Eli Bolin HAS NO FRIENDS, an evening of music from Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin ("Original Cast Album: Co-op" and "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch") on Monday, June 6th featuring Paula Pell ("Girls5eva", "Original Cast Album: Co-op"), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, She Loves Me), Ava Briglia ("Schmigadoon!", "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Julie Klausner ("Difficult People") and more.

Eli Bolin, whose music has become the stuff of cult legend, brings his sold out show back to Feinstein's/54 Below with an action-packed evening of songs from across his entire catalog. There'll be deep cuts, pesky earworms, new tunes, cool TV stuff and podcasts, and never-before-heard exclusives.

Bolin's touching and hilarious songs will be performed by Paula Pell, Andrew Kober, Ava Briglia, Shereen Pimentel, Julie Klausner, Ashley Blanchet (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Frozen), Jed Resnick (Fairview, Avenue Q), Jake Ryan Flynn (Mrs. Doubtfire, "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Zuri Washington (Bat Out of Hell), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven, Volleygirls), and Chrissy Pardo.

In addition to his collaborations with comedian John Mulaney, Eli is also co-writer of the musicals Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones and The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. You can listen to Bit Parade, the musical video game podcast he co-hosts with longtime friend and collaborator Mike Pettry, on your favorite podcatcher. Eli has written music for "Sesame Street" for over a decade, as well as "Animaniacs", "Difficult People" and the theme song for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (no, not that one, the new one). He's the founding music director of Story Pirates and once pretended to play drums on "30 Rock."

Eli Bolin Has No Friends plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Eli Bolin

Eli Bolin is an Emmy-nominated composer & lyricist for theater and television. Eli co-wrote all the songs for the Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch as well as DOCUMENTARY NOW's Original Cast Album: Co-op with Mulaney and Seth Meyers. Their song "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)" was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics. Other TV includes "Sesame Street", "Animaniacs", "Difficult People", and the theme song for the new "Clifford the Big Red Dog". For theater, Eli wrote music & lyrics for Found (Atlantic Theater Co.) and composed the scores for Volleygirls (NYMF), Skippyjon Jones (Lucille Lortel nom.) & its sequel Skippyjon Jones: Snow What, Roller Disco (ART), and I Sing! (off-B'way). With Mike Pettry, he has written book, music & lyrics for The Last Song of Eddie Scourge and co-hosts the video game/songwriting podcast Bit Parade. Eli is the founding music director of Story Pirates, and if you blink, you'll miss him as the Woggles drummer on "30 Rock". Eli is represented by A3 Artists Agency. elibolin.net

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins