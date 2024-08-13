Paige Davis Joins SOUND MIND, SOUND HEART: A BENEFIT CONCERT at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paige Davis (TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” Chicago, Sweet Charity) will join the cast of Sound Mind, Sound Heart: A Benefit Concert for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, one week before the cast takes the stage. Davis has previously spoken on the topic of depression on her blog, where she also shared her husband Patrick Page’s open letter to BroadwayWorld on the same topic. In her blog post, she urges readers to not suffer in silence, but rather talk about these things. Sound Mind, Sound Heart is a benefit concert with the same goal: opening up the conversation on the difficult topic of depression and suicide prevention.

Join in for an evening of extraordinary performances by stars of stage and screen as they come together to share their voices in songs of resilience, healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Through the healing power of beautiful music and a strong community, we aim to help de-stigmatize mental health and start a conversation.

Other stars in this production include Frenie Acoba (Matilda, “Gossip Girl”), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Five! - A Musical Parody, The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance In Ohio), Vince Ermita (Disney’s The Lion King), Akira Golz (Matilda, Nella the Night Princess), Jetta Jurainsz (The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed Opera House), Madison Kopec (How To Dance In Ohio), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), and more.

Sound Mind, Sound Heart is being produced by Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D’Elia, and will be music directed by Jorden Amir, of 54 Below’s What If? series.

Sound Mind, Sound Heart plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 16th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $4 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments