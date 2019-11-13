PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series"

BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES continues at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen - an emergency food program extending services to hearty, hungry and homeless New Yorkers on a daily basis since 1982. Broadway performers and musicians will help with brunch-serving, provide special musical performances, and extend an on-going toast to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen.



Broadway Brunchtime Series - a purposeful, progressive, prominent, philanthropic and performance-platform experience - was created by Pump SportsEnt in 2014 as a not-for-profit, pay-it-forward, self-contained, community outreach mission where once a month caring and concerned Broadway performers, producers, pro athletes, entertainers, vocalists, musicians, recording artists, media personalities, journalists, and other notables and savvy supporters volunteer to serve brunch; and help educate, encourage, enlighten, empower, entertain, energize and extend HOPE to an audience of approximately 1000 needing, hungry and homeless guests during the course of two hours at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in New York City.