PRINCESS WOW AND WOODSTOCK to Play Pangea This Month

Princess Wow and Woodstock: How a Comedic Storyteller & Hat Maker Started a "Smile Revolution" is written by and starring multi-hyphenated artist, Mindy Fradkin aka Princess Wow, and developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, Best National Solo Artist. Fradkin is a hat designer and the creator of Hat Happenings which received press from the New York Times, and "Good Day New York." The show will play Pangea NYC on Sunday, November 17, 7pm.

While on his deathbed in 2005, Mindy's dad gave her his last smile. They had a difficult relationship and that moment changed her life and inspired a revolution. Mindy is also a comedienne, singer-songwriter, solo performer, former radio show host, and currently hosts an online Smile Revolution variety show which she started at the beginning of the pandemic to uplift others. The show also features interviews with artists, musicians, and authors.

Mindy previously toured in Los Angeles and New York City with her one-woman award-winning show, Ageless Wonders. "Princess Wow in Woodstock" previewed in London in 2023.

Princess Wow and Woodstock: How a Comedic Storyteller & Hat Maker Started a "Smile Revolution" features her not-to-be-believed stories, a Hat Happening, original smile songs, dolls in her likeness and many spectacular hats of her designs. How did Princess Wow get into the rarified music world? Why did she wear rainbow colors from head to toe in the 1990s in New York City when everyone was wearing black? Learn how Mindy overcame depression and self-pity and started a revolution to help people smile!

